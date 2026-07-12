Houston man detained after shooting fiancée’s daughter’s boyfriend during fight, police say

article

The Brief A domestic dispute turned fatal late Wednesday night when a man in his 50s allegedly shot his fiancée's daughter's boyfriend during a physical fight in southeast Houston. The victim died at a hospital shortly after the incident, while the suspect was detained at the scene and hospitalized in stable condition for unspecified reasons. Formal charges remain unknown as homicide detectives question witnesses and continue to investigate the shooting.



A domestic dispute escalated into a fatal shooting late Wednesday evening in southeast Houston when a man shot his fiancée’s daughter’s boyfriend in the chest, Houston Police officials said.

Fatal shooting on Odin Court

What we know:

Houston Police Department patrol officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the 3700 block of Odin Court at 11:10 p.m. following an emergency call from a woman reporting gunfire.

According to investigators, a physical altercation had broken out between two men outside a residence. During the fight, a man, possibly in his 50s, drew a firearm and shot the other man in the chest.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the victim, described as a man in his 30s, before rushing him to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His identity has not yet been released.

Houston Police Lt. Pulido confirmed that the suspected gunman is engaged to a woman whose daughter was dating the victim.

The suspect was detained at the scene by arriving officers and taken to an area hospital in stable condition for unspecified reasons. Authorities recovered the firearm used in the shooting at the location.

Two women were present at the home when the shooting happened. One woman, who was outside at the time of the altercation, witnessed the incident and was detained for questioning by detectives. A second woman was inside the residence and told police she heard the gunfire but did not witness the shooting.

The Houston Police Department is leading the ongoing homicide investigation.