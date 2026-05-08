Northbrook Middle School teacher accused of possessing child pornography

The Brief A Spring Branch ISD teacher is accused of possessing child pornography, officials said. According to court documents, Chandler Samuel Lee Price is charged with possession of visual material sex assault under 10-years-old. It was later determined that Price was a teacher at Northbrook Middle School within Spring Branch ISD.



A Spring Branch ISD teacher is accused of possessing child pornography, officials said.

Spring Branch ISD teacher accused of possessing child pornography

According to court documents, Chandler Samuel Lee Price is charged with possession of visual material sex assault under 10-years-old.

Chandler Samuel Price

Court documents stated a co-defendant in Ohio asked Price is he wanted to see child pornography, and he replied, "lol sure."

It was later determined that Price was a teacher at Northbrook Middle School within Spring Branch ISD.

After a search warrant was executed, court documents stated Price said he was dating the co-defendant over the phone.

Bond for Price was set at $250,000.

What they're saying:

In a letter to parents on Friday, Spring Branch ISD said, "Dear Northbrook Middle School Families and Staff,

We are writing to inform you that SBISD was contacted yesterday by an outside law enforcement agency regarding the arrest of a Northbrook Middle School employee. Law enforcement has specifically confirmed the individual’s actions leading to these charges have no connection to Spring Branch ISD, Northbrook Middle School or any SBISD or NMS students. The employee, Chandler Price, has been charged with possession of visual material [depicting] sexual assault [of a child] less than 10 years of age. If these allegations are proven true, we urge the justice system to respond to the highest extent of the law.

Upon notification by law enforcement, the district took immediate action to place this individual on administrative leave. As such the individual is not permitted on the Northbrook Middle School campus or any SBISD property.

In accordance with our SBISD Core Values, we expect every employee to be guided by and model the strongest character, ethics and integrity. Spring Branch ISD and Northbrook Middle School will never tolerate any behavior such as that for which Mr. Price has been charged.

This matter is part of an ongoing investigation. Spring Branch ISD will keep families informed of any further developments. Should you have any information pertinent to this case, please reach out to the Spring Branch ISD Police at 713.984.9805 or use the Anonymous Reporting link on the Northbrook Middle

School website.

The safety, security and wellbeing of every member of the SBISD family will always remain our highest priority."

What's next:

Price is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.