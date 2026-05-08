Houston weather: Rain, storms possible this weekend

The Brief Scattered rain & strong storms through Saturday Hot Mother’s Day with a few showers Drier, brighter pattern settles in next week



A wet, active pattern remains across the Houston area for this weekend.

Houston weather: Wet weather possible for this weekend

UNSETTLED WITH ISOLATED STRONG STORMS

Houston remains in an active pattern with some downpours developing at times the rest of Friday and again Saturday. While coverage stays spotty, a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

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TURNING HOT WITH STRONG STORMS LATE SUNDAY

Temperatures climb for Mother’s Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a small chance for a passing shower or storm, mainly later in the day. Models are now showing a big line of potential strong to severe storms rolling through Sunday night with a cold front. Be alert, especially after sunset on Sunday for some rough weather if you plan to be out.

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DRIER, BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD

Next week brings a shift toward a more stable setup with plenty of sunshine and fewer rain chances. Expect a stretch of warm, mostly rain-free weather with highs eventually climbing to the upper 80s to low 90s.

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