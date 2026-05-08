Community vigil scheduled for Montrose restaurant owners, family following deadly shooting

The Brief A community vigil has been announced for those wishing to honor and pay respects to the Mitchell family, according to a post on Facebook. According to the post on the Traveler's Table Facebook page, the vigil will take place on Monday, May 11 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Traveler's Cart, located at 1401 Montrose Boulevard. The post said the gathering is open to the community of restaurant supporters, longtime guests, team members past and present, and all those who wish to honor and pay their respects to the Mitchell family.



A community vigil has been announced for those wishing to honor and pay respects to the Mitchell family, according to a post on Facebook.

Vigil scheduled for Montrose restaurant owners, community welcome to attend

What we know:

According to the post on the Traveler's Table Facebook page, the vigil will take place on Monday, May 11 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Traveler's Cart, located at 1401 Montrose Boulevard.

The vigil will take place in the south parking lot next to the paint store. The restaurant itself will remain closed and locked during the vigil to allow space for private gathering and reflection.

The post said the gathering is open to the community of restaurant supporters, longtime guests, team members past and present, and all those who wish to honor and pay their respects to the Mitchell family.

What they're saying:

"We welcome everyone to come together in remembrance, reflection, and support for one another during this difficult time. We kindly ask for continued unity, compassion, and respect as we honor those we have lost," the post stated.

The backstory:

The restaurant owners, Matthew and Thy Mitchell, and their children, Maya Mitchell, 8, and Maxwell Mitchell, 4, were killed in a murder-suicide on Monday.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. at their River Oaks home on Kingston Street, near Avalon Place.

Police previously said that the family’s deaths were believed to be a murder-suicide, with Matthew shooting his wife and kids before shooting himself.

The cause of death for all four family members was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office.

Matthew and Thy were the owners of Montrose restaurants, Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.