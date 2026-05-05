Traveler's Table owners' River Oaks Houston home scene of suspected murder-suicide
HOUSTON - The River Oaks home where a suspected murder-suicide left four people dead on Monday is owned by Houston restaurant owners Matthew and Thy Mitchell, property records show.
The couple owns Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart in Montrose.
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the home on Kingston Street, near Avalon Place, that is registered to the Mitchells.
Authorities say four people are dead, including a 52-year-old father, a 39-year-old pregnant mother, an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
According to police, evidence at the scene indicates that the man shot the woman and children before shooting himself.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not officially identified the people who died in the shooting.
FOX 26 reached out to the Mitchells’ publicist, who said the family is not releasing a statement at this time.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department and property tax records.