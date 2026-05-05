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Traveler's Table owners' River Oaks Houston home scene of suspected murder-suicide

Published  May 5, 2026 11:45am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
River Oaks shooting: 4 killed in possible murder-suicide

River Oaks shooting: 4 killed in possible murder-suicide

Houston police are investigating following a murder-suicide in River Oaks. Officials said they found four people dead inside the home: a father, a pregnant mother, and two children. FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann has the latest. 

The Brief

    • Police say a murder-suicide left four people dead at a River Oaks home on Monday.
    • The couple that owns the home also owns Traveler's Table in Houston.
    • The victims have not officially been identified.

HOUSTON - The River Oaks home where a suspected murder-suicide left four people dead on Monday is owned by Houston restaurant owners Matthew and Thy Mitchell, property records show.

The couple owns Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart in Montrose.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the home on Kingston Street, near Avalon Place, that is registered to the Mitchells.

Authorities say four people are dead, including a 52-year-old father, a 39-year-old pregnant mother, an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicates that the man shot the woman and children before shooting himself.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not officially identified the people who died in the shooting.

FOX 26 reached out to the Mitchells’ publicist, who said the family is not releasing a statement at this time.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department and property tax records.

HoustonHarris CountyCrime and Public Safety