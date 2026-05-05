The Brief Police say a murder-suicide left four people dead at a River Oaks home on Monday. The couple that owns the home also owns Traveler's Table in Houston. The victims have not officially been identified.



The River Oaks home where a suspected murder-suicide left four people dead on Monday is owned by Houston restaurant owners Matthew and Thy Mitchell, property records show.

The couple owns Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart in Montrose.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the home on Kingston Street, near Avalon Place, that is registered to the Mitchells.

Authorities say four people are dead, including a 52-year-old father, a 39-year-old pregnant mother, an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicates that the man shot the woman and children before shooting himself.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not officially identified the people who died in the shooting.

FOX 26 reached out to the Mitchells’ publicist, who said the family is not releasing a statement at this time.