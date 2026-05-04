HPD officer fired after racist video still has active peace officer license, TCOLE says

The Brief Former HPD Officer Ashley Gonzalez’s peace officer license remains active, according to TCOLE. Gonzalez was terminated by HPD on April 24 after FOX 26 first reported a video appearing to show her repeatedly using racial slurs. Records obtained by FOX 26 show Gonzalez was listed in at least 33 arrest records various defendants, including 15 where she was listed as the arresting officer.



Former Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez still has an active peace officer license, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Ashley Gonzalez peace officer license remains active

What we know:

TCOLE told FOX 26, Gonzalez’s license remains active because the agency generally reviews whether to remove a license when there is a criminal charge.

As of Monday night, FOX 26 is not aware of any criminal charge against Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was terminated by HPD on April 24, just days after FOX 26 first reported a video appearing to show her repeatedly using racial slurs and making racist comments about Black people.

TCOLE says Gonzalez’s record would be available to any other law enforcement agency if she applies for another job.

The agency says her license status is separate from HPD’s decision to terminate her employment.

That means while Gonzalez is no longer with HPD, her state peace officer license remains active unless further action is taken through the state licensing process.

Records obtained by FOX 26:

FOX 26 also obtained records tied to Gonzalez’s time with HPD.

Those records show Gonzalez was listed in at least 33 arrest records involving Black defendants from 2024 to 2026.

In 15 of those arrests, she was listed as the arresting officer.

The cases include a range of charges, including assault and family violence, DWI, and theft-related offenses.

FOX 26 is still reviewing the documents, and it is not yet clear how those numbers compare to the demographics of the area Gonzalez patrolled or to department-wide data.

DA reviewing cases:

FOX 26 has learned the District Attorney’s Office began reviewing cases involving Gonzalez on April 27.

That review does not mean any case is automatically impacted, but it does mean prosecutors are looking at whether Gonzalez’s conduct or credibility could affect cases she was involved in.

Timeline:

April 20: FOX 26 first reports the video involving Gonzalez.

April 24: HPD terminates Gonzalez.

April 27: The District Attorney’s Office begins reviewing cases involving Gonzalez.

Now: TCOLE says Gonzalez’s peace officer license remains active.