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Houston shooting: Multiple people killed in shooting on Kingston Street

By
Published  May 4, 2026 7:01pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting.
    • According to Houston police, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Place and Kingston Street.
    • Officials have confirmed at least one person is dead on the scene.

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting where officials said multiple people were killed, officials said. 

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Place and Kingston Street. 

Officials have confirmed multiple people are dead on the scene. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a number on how many people were killed. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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