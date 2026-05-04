Houston shooting: Multiple people killed in shooting on Kingston Street

The Brief Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting. According to Houston police, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Place and Kingston Street. Officials have confirmed at least one person is dead on the scene.



Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting where officials said multiple people were killed, officials said.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Place and Kingston Street.

Officials have confirmed multiple people are dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a number on how many people were killed.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.