Fort Bend ISD, Burton Elementary staff fired over alleged abuse of special needs students

The Brief The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed "valid allegations" of abuse and injury involving a teacher and assistants at Burton Elementary, with investigators actively searching for additional victims. Fort Bend ISD announced that multiple employees have been fired after an internal review uncovered several incidents involving student safety that did not align with district standards. Crystal Mendez, the mother of a 9-year-old non-verbal autistic student, provided photos of bruises on her son dating back to February and is questioning why the alleged abuse was not addressed sooner.



The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Fort Bend ISD officials confirmed Monday that multiple staff members at Burton Elementary School are no longer employed following an investigation into "valid allegations" of child abuse and injury.

What we know:

The announcement comes as the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office conducts a criminal investigation into a teacher and teacher assistants at the campus. Authorities say they are now reviewing all students who were under the supervision of the terminated staff to determine if there are additional victims.

"After receiving a report last week regarding student safety, the district initiated an immediate investigation," Fort Bend ISD said in a statement. "During that thorough review, other incidents involving students were identified. The staff members involved are no longer employed with the district, as their conduct does not align with our standards."

The investigation was brought to light by parents of children in the school's special education program. Crystal Mendez, the mother of a 9-year-old non-verbal autistic student, said she was notified by the district on the week of April 27 that her son was a potential victim of physical abuse involving a teacher and nursing staff.

Mendez provided photos to FOX 26 showing bruises on her son’s body that she says were discovered in February and March.

What they're saying:

"I would want to know what my son did to deserve that," Mendez said. "You took an oath to protect these kids. Why can't you treat my child like you treat your children?"

Mendez also says she first learned about the incident through social media — a post made by the first mother who was informed of potential abuse involving her child, who's also special needs.

While the district cited student privacy laws in declining to provide a specific headcount of the fired employees, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the allegations involved "abuse/injury" and that the case remains active.

The matter has been reported to Child Protective Services and local law enforcement. No criminal charges had been filed as of late Monday afternoon.

"Our investigators are actively working this case and are reviewing all students who were under the supervision of these staff members," said a spokesperson from FBCSO.

Burton Elementary is located in Fresno. District officials emphasized that the safety of students remains their "highest priority" and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement.