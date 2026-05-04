Video: Pregnant Houston-area woman says dogs attacked her pet

The Brief A pregnant Houston-area woman says dogs broke into her yard and attacked her dog. She says she had contacted authorities before about the dogs. She says she is speaking out now because she feels "this is a clear and ongoing public safety risk."



A pregnant Houston-area mother says she was forced to defend herself in her own yard after dogs attacked her pet.

What they're saying:

She says two dogs broke into her yard on Sunday and attacked her own dog.

The woman, who has a 10-year-old son, says she was forced to defend herself.

She took her dog to the emergency vet after.

Big picture view:

The woman alleges this was not an isolated concern. She says she had reported the same dogs weeks ago. She says she is speaking out now because she feels "this is a clear and ongoing public safety risk."

"If this can happen to a pregnant mother and child in their own yard after prior warnings, it can happen to anyone," she wrote.

FOX 26’s Randy Wallace is speaking with the woman today. Check back for updates.