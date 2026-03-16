Fleet Week Houston: US Navy, City of Houston announce participating ships

The Brief The U.S. Navy, in partnership with the City of Houston, has announced the lineup of ships participating in the first-ever Fleet Week Houston. The event, which is scheduled for April 15 - April 22, will bring U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels to the Port of Houston and the greater Houston area, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with service members. Fleet Week Houston will feature public ship tours, community outreach events, educational demonstrations and interactions across Houston with more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.



The U.S. Navy, in partnership with the City of Houston, has announced the lineup of ships participating in the first-ever Fleet Week Houston.

Participating ships announced for Fleet Week Houston

What we know:

The event, which is scheduled for April 15 - April 22, will bring U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels to the Port of Houston and the greater Houston area, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with service members.

The participating ships include the following:

USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship designed for multi-purpose operations, including troop transport and aircraft support.

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS-21), a Freedom-class littoral combat ship optimized for operations in near-shore environments with high speed and agility.

USS Cooperstown (LCS-23), also a Freedom-class littoral combat ship sharing the same advanced capabilities for coastal missions.

USCGC Edgar Culbertson (WPC-1137), a Sentinel-class fast response cutter equipped for a range of missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, and port security.

Big picture view:

Fleet Week Houston will feature public ship tours, community outreach events, educational demonstrations and interactions across Houston with more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. This event will celebrate the service and sacrifices of our nation's sea services while showcasing Houston's strong maritime heritage and its role as a key hub for global trade and energy.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to welcome Fleet Week to our city in just a few weeks. It’s a chance for Houstonians to meet the men and women who serve our country and to show our appreciation for their dedication and service," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. "I encourage everyone to tour the ships and enjoy the activities connected to Fleet Week Houston, as we welcome members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard."

"Fleet Week Houston is a tremendous opportunity for the Navy to engage with the dynamic Houston community and highlight the dedication and capabilities of our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen," said Rear Adm. John W. Hewitt, Commander, Navy Region Southeast. "We look forward to showcasing our ships to the American public and bringing our stories to the people of Texas."