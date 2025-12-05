Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County detention officers attacked by inmate, hospitalized

Published  December 5, 2025 8:11am CST
Crime and Public Safety
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Two Montgomery County detention officers were attacked at the jail and hospitalized, according to Sheriff Wesley Doolittle.

Detention officers assaulted

According to Doolittle, the two officers were assaulted by a violent inmate late Thursday evening. They are expected to recover after sustaining injuries.

The inmate in the attack will be charged with felony aggravated assault, officials report.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said:

I want to thank the entire Detention Bureau for their professionalism and immediate response to this incident. I would also like to thank our Operations Bureau Deputies, Detectives, and Night Command for their rapid and professional response.

The Source: Information was provided by Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle.

