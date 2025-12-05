Montgomery County detention officers attacked by inmate, hospitalized

Two Montgomery County detention officers were attacked at the jail and hospitalized, according to Sheriff Wesley Doolittle.

Detention officers assaulted

According to Doolittle, the two officers were assaulted by a violent inmate late Thursday evening. They are expected to recover after sustaining injuries.

The inmate in the attack will be charged with felony aggravated assault, officials report.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said:

I want to thank the entire Detention Bureau for their professionalism and immediate response to this incident. I would also like to thank our Operations Bureau Deputies, Detectives, and Night Command for their rapid and professional response.