AT&T working to combat copper theft in the Greater Houston area

The Brief AT&T and Houston-area authorities are working together to tackle copper theft in the area. AT&T representatives say the thefts impact customer service, which could take days to restore. Reps also shared red flags that tell you if see copper thieves in the middle of the act.



AT&T is highlighting ongoing efforts to combat copper theft in the Houston area, an issue that continues to threaten communication networks, public safety, and critical infrastructure.

AT&T and the Houston Critical Infrastructure Metal Theft Taskforce, which includes the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, are working together to increase progress on addressing copper theft and tackling continued concern.

AT&T addresses Houston-area copper thefts

By the numbers:

AT&T says in 2025 there have been

500 thefts

11 arrests

Millions of dollars were spent on getting customers back up and running after a line was cut.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with AT&T representatives on Thursday during a ride-along in the Aldine area, which is one of the hardest hit areas.

Houston-area AT&T Manager Wade Skelton says that when wires are cut, one of the main issues customers see is service disruption.

"It's immediate. It takes them minutes to cut a cable, it takes us hours and sometimes days to restore service," said Skelton.

Skelton said they have issues where thieves climb the power poles, use bucket trucks, and saws on poles. He added that sometimes they even open up cabinets, which are the AT&T boxes you might see on sidewalks, and they vandalize inside of those.

Tanya Makany-Rivera, an AT&T Director of External and Legislative Affairs, is a member of the Metal Theft Taskforce. She says the thefts impact both the customers and the company.

"It costs us millions of dollars, not only in supplies but as well as labor for us to get our customers back up and running," said Makany-Rivera.

A Growing Focus on Infrastructure Protection

Big picture view:

In May 2025, Texas Senate Bill 1646 went into effect, strengthening protections for critical infrastructure statewide and increasing accountability for those involved in metal theft.

The legislation aims to deter theft by tightening regulations and boosting penalties.

How copper thefts affects you

Why you should care:

When copper lines are cut, the impact goes far beyond property damage. Every severed line can disrupt:

Phone and internet services for families

Essential connectivity for local businesses

Critical communication for first responders

Officials say these outages can quickly shift from inconvenient to dangerous, especially during emergencies when communication is vital.

What you can do:

AT&T says if you see someone tampering with their wires, call law enforcement. They also add their crews will not be cutting lines in the middle of the night, so if you see someone doing that, it's probably not them.

AT&T also added that if you see someone who is not wearing branded gear or provides proper ID while cutting lines, call law enforcement to come out and assess the issue.