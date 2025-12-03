Monk injured in crash during 'Walk for Peace' in Liberty County has leg amputated

The Brief We have an update on the monk who was injured following a crash in Liberty County in November. According to "Walk for Peace" on Facebook, the monk, identified as Bhante Dam Phommasan, had surgery on Wednesday morning to have his leg amputated. According to the post, the surgery was successfully completed and is resting comfortably under medical care.



Monk injured during "Walk for Peace" in Liberty County has leg amputated

What we know:

According to "Walk for Peace" on Facebook, the monk, identified as Bhante Dam Phommasan, had surgery on Wednesday morning to have his leg amputated.

According to the post, the surgery was successfully completed and is resting comfortably under medical care.

What we don't know:

No word yet if any charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

What they're saying:

In the social media post, "Walk for Peace" said, "On behalf of ‘Walk For Peace’ community, we extend our deepest appreciation for your prayers, compassion, and support during this challenging time. Please continue to keep Bhante in your thoughts as he focuses on recovery. May he find strength, peace, and swift healing."

The backstory:

The crash occurred last month after two Buddhist monks were struck by a vehicle along eastbound Highway 90 near Tollway 99 in Liberty County. Several others were treated for minor injuries the night of the crash.

Dayton police say the monks were walking along Tollway 99 with a vehicle that was following them. A second vehicle allegedly struck the first vehicle, causing that first vehicle to hit the monks.

Following the crash, the monks continued their journey with Dayton Police as their escorts.