Cleveland ISD bus driver accused of sexual assault of child
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Cleveland ISD bus driver was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and is facing sexual assault charges, according to officials.
Bus driver arrested for sexual assault
What we know:
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a sexual assault of a child report at the intersection of Royal Duaine Drive and Royal Shores in Conroe.
Detectives investigated the scene and arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Cranfill and charged him with sexual assault of a child.
Jonathan Cranfill
According to officials, Cranfill is currently employed as a school bus driver at Cleveland ISD and previously worked as a bus driver at Conroe ISD. Montgomery County investigators report this sexual assault was not connected to Cranfill's job as a bus driver.
Cranfill is being held at Montgomery County Jail. No other information has been released at this time.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not reported what led to the investigation of Cranfill.
The Source: Information has been released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.