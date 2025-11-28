Cleveland ISD bus driver accused of sexual assault of child

The Brief Cleveland ISD bus driver Jonathan Cranfill was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. Cranfill previously worked as a bus driver at Conroe ISD. Officials say Cranfill's sexual assault arrest was not connected to his job as a bus driver.



A Cleveland ISD bus driver was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and is facing sexual assault charges, according to officials.

Bus driver arrested for sexual assault

What we know:

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a sexual assault of a child report at the intersection of Royal Duaine Drive and Royal Shores in Conroe.

Detectives investigated the scene and arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Cranfill and charged him with sexual assault of a child.

Jonathan Cranfill

According to officials, Cranfill is currently employed as a school bus driver at Cleveland ISD and previously worked as a bus driver at Conroe ISD. Montgomery County investigators report this sexual assault was not connected to Cranfill's job as a bus driver.

Cranfill is being held at Montgomery County Jail. No other information has been released at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported what led to the investigation of Cranfill.