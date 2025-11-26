Montgomery County man accused of creating 'explicit' AI images of minor

The Brief A 66-year-old man was reportedly arrested for "the production of child pornography using artificial intelligence." Authorities say the man admitted to creating the AI content following an investigation. A new Texas law makes it a felony to have or promote explicit material of a minor.



A 66-year-old man was arrested in Montgomery County for allegedly using artificial intelligence to make explicit images of a minor.

Montgomery County: Man accused of AI child pornography

What we know:

According to the county sheriff's office, 66-year-old Roger McConnell has been arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

Authorities allegedly learned through an investigation that McConnell used an AI platform to create "sexually explicit images depicting a minor."

Evidence was reportedly found from multiple digital devices. Then, according to the sheriff's office, McConnell admitted to making and altering the content.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not name the AI platform that was allegedly used to make the content.

Other details regarding McConnell's arrest are not available at this time.

New Texas law

Big picture view:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they're taking advantage of Texas Senate Bill 20, which makes it a criminal offense to have or promote "obscene visual material appearing to depict a child."

According to the bill, the offense applies to images of actual minors, a cartoon or animation, and computer-generated images.

The bill was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June and went into effect on Sept. 1.