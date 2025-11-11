Montgomery County crash: 21 people evaluated after crash involving school bus, pickup truck

The Brief Officials are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Montgomery County. According to The Woodlands Fire Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 242 and Achievement Drive in front of College Park High School. A total of 21 people were evaluated, but no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.



Conroe ISD school bus involved in crash in Montgomery County

What we know:

According to The Woodlands Fire Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 242 and Achievement Drive in front of College Park High School.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: The Woodlands Fire Department)

Officials said callers reported a loaded school bus had been involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

Authorities said multiple fire engines and medics were called out to the scene.

A total of 21 people were evaluated, but no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash is under investigation.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Conroe ISD sent a statement to FOX 26 saying, "This evening, a Conroe ISD school bus was involved in an accident near College Park High School when it was struck by a truck. Emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene. We are thankful to report that no students or the truck driver sustained serious injuries. Parents of students on the bus have been notified, and all students have been released to their families. Conroe ISD appreciates the swift response of local law enforcement and first responders who ensured the safety and care of everyone involved."