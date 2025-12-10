Nearly 100 GMC trucks stolen across Houston area

The Brief Nearly 100 GMC trucks have been reported stolen across multiple counties over the last two months. It's a trend law enforcement says is part of a nationwide surge now hitting home. Authorities are warning truck owners and share ways to protect your vehicle.



Nearly 100 GMC trucks have been reported stolen across multiple counties in our region over the last two months, a trend law enforcement says is part of a nationwide surge now hitting home.

What we know:

Investigators tell FOX 26 these thefts may be tied to an organized crime ring, with some stolen trucks later used in other crimes or even taken across the border into Mexico.

Authorities say thieves are specifically targeting newer-model GMC Sierras, Denalis, and Chevy Silverados. The spike has been reported in Montgomery, Galveston, Fort Bend, and Harris counties.

Tech-savvy thieves

In Roman Forest alone, eight trucks have recently been stolen. Police Chief Stephen Carlisle says the thieves are tech-savvy, using devices that allow them to unlock, start, and drive away with the vehicles in under a minute.

"They have a device they can easily clone or reproduce a fob to communicate with the GMC Denali and Chevy trucks. They can steal the vehicle within a minute or so," Carlisle said. "They have high-tech devices that can reprogram equipment to get around the security system."

Multiple arrests

FOX 26 first reported on the trend last week when trucks were stolen in League City, including one case that was caught on camera.

League City Police say they’ve arrested multiple people believed to be connected to at least one of the thefts. Many of the incidents have happened overnight in neighborhoods.

Police warn truck owners

Chief Carlisle encourages truck owners to take extra steps to protect their vehicles.

"After-market anti-theft devices like a kill switch, steering-wheel locks, anything to make it harder for them to get in, start it, and go," said Carlisle.

Police also recommend:

• Parking in a garage or well-lit area

• Parking near surveillance cameras

• Installing GPS trackers

• Keeping your vehicle’s software up to date

What you can do:

Multiple agencies across the region are working together on these cases and increasing patrols. If you see anything suspicious or believe your vehicle has been targeted, call your local police department.