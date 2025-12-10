The Brief Clear Springs High School parents claimed to have received a ‘confusing’ text in relation to a shooter threat. Clear Creek ISD confirmed League City PD received a call reporting a person with a gun outside the school. Parents believe the wording in the messages sent by the district sounded more like a bomb threat than a school shooter threat.



Tuesday afternoon, parents at Clear Springs High school reported to have received a text message from the school district in regard to a possible school shooter in the parking lot.

What they're saying:

But they say the wording in the message sounded more like a bomb threat than a shooter.

Take a Look:

One local parent shared a screenshot of the message they received.

Clear Springs High School shooter threat text messages

It reads as follows:

"There has been a threat to Clear Springs High School that we believe is connected to the hoax bomb threats that have been occurring regionally. There are extra officers at the school to monitor dismissal and searches of the parking lot have been completed. Dismissal is occurring as normal."

FOX 26 reached out to Clear Creek ISD to clarify the choice of wording. They sent the following statement:

The other side:

"The Clear Creek Independent School District strives to provide parents with timely and accurate information regarding the safety of their children. There was not a bomb threat at Clear Springs High School. However, the nature of the call to League City Police Department is similar to the bomb threats made at other schools and area establishments. The actual call to League City Police Department stated a person was in the parking lot with a gun. We provided families a comprehensive update yesterday afternoon and again this afternoon in an effort to clear up confusion."

Local perspective:

One mother at the district says her son is a junior at Clear Springs, and she did not let him attend class on Wednesday because of her distrust for the district.

"Based on that information, the only information that I had, I assumed that it was a bomb threat," Morgan Montgomery said. "I told my son initially get out of the school. We found out later in the evening (that) it was actually a shooting. So if I would have had that information, I would have made a completely different decision."

Montgomery was also a parent at Santa Fe ISD, where several students were killed during a mass shooting.



She says she wants the district to take all threats seriously, to avoid any possible repetition.

"My kids were in elementary school," Montgomery said. "But I was there, you know, I was going down the street and I saw them as casualty vehicles driving by. I was at the vigil, you know, while we were out there standing in a field holding these little candles, and there were still bodies inside the school, and they didn't take it seriously either."