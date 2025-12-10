Tomball 19-year-old wanted, accused of stealing over $20K of truck tailgates

The Brief Authorities believe Samuel Worthy stole tailgates from more than 20 pickup trucks. Deputies allegedly found $20,000 worth of stolen tailgates at Worthy's Tomball home. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office or local law enforcement.



A 19-year-old Tomball resident is wanted by authorities for allegedly stealing over two dozen tailgates from pickup trucks.

Tomball tailgate theft suspect wanted

(Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman)

What we know:

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, 19-year-old Samuel Worthy is wanted for Theft Aggregate. He is accused of stealing tailgates from more than 20 pickup trucks.

Worthy was allegedly identified as the suspect following an investigation into multiple tailgate thefts in Harris County's West District.

Deputies searched Worthy's home on Danphy Landing Court in Tomball, near the Grand Parkway and Hufsmith-Kohrville Road. Authorities say eight stolen tailgates worth about $20,000 were found at the home.

The Constable's Office also says Worthy is currently on probation for tailgate thefts.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where Samuel Worthy may be.

There is no information on the other tailgates that Worthy is accused of stealing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Worthy's whereabouts can call Precinct 4 dispatch or local law enforcement.