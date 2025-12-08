Man shot by Houston police charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

The Brief Jacques Otu Bassey, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Police say he shot at officers before they shot him. Bassey is in the hospital.



A man who was shot by Houston police last week following a police chase is facing charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, officials say.

Suspect charged

According to the Houston Police Department, Jacques Otu Bassey, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Police said he was still in the hospital on Monday morning.

Chase ends in shooting

The backstory:

Bassey is charged in an incident that occurred Thursday morning. According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop and learned that the driver, Bassey, was wanted for a felony warrant.

When officers tried to arrest him, police say he drove off, prompting a chase.

During the chase, Bassey allegedly shot at officers, striking one of the patrol vehicles. He ended up crashing near Antoine Drive and W. 34th Street before getting out of the vehicle and running away, police say.

An officer found him in a nearby parking lot. Police say Bassey shot at the officer, and the officer returned fire. A second officer arrived at the scene and also shot at the suspect.

The suspect was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

No officers were injured.