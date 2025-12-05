Over 400 emergency calls released from Kerr County flooding

The Brief Kerrvile Police released 911 calls from the deadly July 4 flooding. Two operators fielded over 400 calls. Over 130 people died in the floods.



The Kerville Police Department has released the 911 calls related to the deadly July flooding in Texas' Hill County. The calls are not recommended for children to hear, and adults should use discretion.

Texas July flooding: 911 calls released

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 04: Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn Expand

Big picture view:

Two 911 operators filed more than 400 calls.

Some callers were pleading for help as they held onto trees.

Crying and screaming children could be heard in the background of some calls.

For some, it's the last call they will make.

Why were the calls released?

Dig deeper:

There was opposition to releasing the calls, but by law, Kerr County officials had no choice.

Kerville PD says it's releasing the 911 calls from the flooding in order to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests. Eight media outlets completed FOIA requests for the release of the calls.

Working closely with the Texas Attorney General's Office, Kerrville PD says after extensive review, it was determined that the calls should be released in full without redaction directly to those media outlets.

Officials say the decision to release is governed by federal law, and they say each call was reviewed for legal compliance and to protect caller privacy.

July Hill Country flooding: Kerrville Police Department releases 911 calls in their entirety