Live, dead roosters found at alleged fighting ring in north Houston, officials say

The Brief Deputies responded to a service call on Little York Road. Authorities reportedly found rooster fights and gambling, along with some deceased roosters.



An investigation is underway in north Houston after deputies were allegedly called to an active rooster fighting ring in the area.

Houston rooster fight investigation

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a service call on Little York Road near Aldine Westfield Road.

Deputies at the scene allegedly found rooster fights and gambling at the scene. Dead and live roosters were said to have been found at the property.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.