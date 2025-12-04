Suspect shot multiple times in officer-involved shooting on Antoine, West 34th Street

The Brief Houston police officers were involved in a shooting after stopping a suspect who had an expired registration on Antoine Drive. Officers learned the suspect had a felony theft warrant. The suspect crashed his vehicle near Antoine and West 34th Street, but was able to get out and run from police. Police say they shot at the suspect after he fired shots at them during the pursuit.



A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by Houston police officers following a chase on Thursday.

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra, around 8:40 a.m. patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Antoine Drive for a vehicle with an expired registration.

Officers reported it was a routine stop and the male driver provided the patrol officer with a driver's license and insurance. When the officer went back to his patrol vehicle to run the driver's information, he learned the driver had a felony theft warrant for his arrest.

Chief Menendez states the officer called for back-up to assist and when the officers approached the vehicle, the suspect rolled up the window and sped away from the scene.

The suspect began shooting at officers out the window of his vehicle while involved in the chase, police said. It came to an end when the suspect lost control on Antoine and West 34th Street, crashing his vehicle into a pole.

Officials say the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running from officers while firing shots at them. The officers shot their weapons at the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

According to Chief Menendez, the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released to the public.