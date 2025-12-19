Person of interest wanted in fatal northeast Houston stabbing

The Brief A woman died on Dec. 8 after a man allegedly stabbed her on Hahlo Street. Police shared photos of a person of interest, claiming the person was seen with the victim. Anyone with information can contact Houston PD or Crime Stoppers.



A person of interest is wanted by police as they investigate a woman's stabbing death in northeast Houston earlier this month.

Houston Hahlo Street stabbing

The backstory:

The incident was reported on Dec. 8 at about 11 p.m.

Police were called near the intersection of Hahlo Street and Lyons Avenue and found a woman with at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

In an update, police identified the woman as 28-year-old Ambrosia Swain.

Authorities at the scene said the woman was arguing with a man from across the street when he came over and stabbed her. The woman then ran about two blocks and flagged someone down for help.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who was wearing a gray hoodie and a black beanie.

Person of interest

Person of interest sought in fatal Dec. 8 stabbing on Hahlo Street.

What we know:

On Thursday, Dec. 18, police shared surveillance photos of a person of interest in this stabbing. The person was allegedly seen with the victim before she passed.

The person is described as a Hispanic male between 5'4" and 5'7" tall.

What we don't know:

The person of interest has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the person of interest can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)