Person of interest wanted in fatal northeast Houston stabbing
HOUSTON - A person of interest is wanted by police as they investigate a woman's stabbing death in northeast Houston earlier this month.
Houston Hahlo Street stabbing
The backstory:
The incident was reported on Dec. 8 at about 11 p.m.
Police were called near the intersection of Hahlo Street and Lyons Avenue and found a woman with at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
In an update, police identified the woman as 28-year-old Ambrosia Swain.
Authorities at the scene said the woman was arguing with a man from across the street when he came over and stabbed her. The woman then ran about two blocks and flagged someone down for help.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who was wearing a gray hoodie and a black beanie.
Person of interest
Person of interest sought in fatal Dec. 8 stabbing on Hahlo Street.
What we know:
On Thursday, Dec. 18, police shared surveillance photos of a person of interest in this stabbing. The person was allegedly seen with the victim before she passed.
The person is described as a Hispanic male between 5'4" and 5'7" tall.
What we don't know:
The person of interest has not been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the person of interest can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.