The Brief Former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines is charged with murder after five HPD narcotics officers executed a no-knock warrant on the Harding Street home owned by Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. The prosecution stated Goines mislead the court to obtain the no-knock warrant The defense stated Goines was acting within his duties.



The murder trial of former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines opened this week, with intense opening statements from both sides regarding the deadly Harding Street raid that occurred on January 28, 2019.

Prosecution's Case

Prosecutors allege that Goines orchestrated a disastrous no-knock raid that resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. On the day of the raid, officers arrived in an unmarked van, heavily armed with rifles, pistols, and shotguns.

The prosecution argues that Goines misled the court to obtain the no-knock warrant. They point to a false 911 call made by neighbor Patricia Garcia, who claimed her adult daughter was using heroin at the house. Investigators later found no evidence supporting Garcia’s claims, and phone records show Goines was not investigating the house as he claimed.

During the raid, multiple shots were fired, resulting in the death of Tuttle, Nicholas, and their family dog. The prosecution argues that Goines is legally responsible for these deaths due to his role in the flawed investigation and execution of the raid.

Defense's Argument

The defense counters that the charges against Goines are exaggerated and that he was acting within his duties. They claim that Tuttle fired four shots at the officers, and Nicholas did not comply with their commands. According to the defense, Goines was attempting to protect his colleagues and not committing murder.

They argue that the no-knock warrant was justified based on information about potential contraband and armed individuals in the home. The defense asserts that Goines had a tactical plan in place and that the officers followed proper procedures during the raid.

Witness Testimonies

Sarah Sanchez, a neighbor and close friend of Nicholas, testified emotionally about the victims. She described them as quiet and kind people who lived modestly and had a lot of personal and financial struggles. Sanchez criticized Patricia Garcia’s credibility, noting that Garcia was frequently in conflict with Nicholas, and had a history of making problematic claims.

Officer Richard Morales, who was dispatched to Harding Street on January 8, 2019, testified that the scene did not match the report he had received. Morales had not previously been dispatched to the address and did not know about the 911 call before the raid. He described how he participated in a briefing led by Goines on the day of the raid, and body cam footage and audio from the raid were shown and heard in court, capturing the chaotic aftermath of the shooting. Officer Nicole Blankenship-Reeves, another officer dispatched to the area on January 8 and briefed before the raid, also testified.

The trial continues with the prosecution aiming to prove that Goines' misconduct led to the tragic deaths, while the defense maintains that the charges are unfounded and that the actions of Tuttle and Nicholas were the true cause of the fatalities. The courtroom will hear further testimony and evidence as the case unfolds.