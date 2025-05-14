Fort Bend County judge gives man 43 years in prison for child sex crimes

article

The Brief A man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing two young children. The investigation into the convict started when the children spoke out about the abuse. Officials say the abuse was covered up by family members, and the children had to get outside help.



A man has been sentenced to prison in Fort Bend County for sexually abusing two children with intellectual disabilities.

A jury found 31-year-old Nathaniel Williams Stewart, II, guilty of the crimes in March, and a Monday release said Judge Edward M. Krenek sentenced the man to 43 years in prison at the end of April.

Fort Bend County child sex abuse trial

Stewart, of Missouri City, went to trial on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of young children, which the release from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office says was committed from 2015-2017.

During the trial, the prosecution showed Stewart had been abusing two intellectually disabled children. The release says the children attempted to get help from family members over the two-year span of abuse, but the crimes were not reported until the children spoke up to people outside the family.

An investigation by the Houston Police Department led to Stewart's arrest and eventual sentencing.

What they're saying:

Lead prosecutor Tristyl McInnis said in the release, "The children bravely disclosed the abuse to multiple family members, but instead of protecting the children, they protected the defendant and concealed the abuse. Their actions allowed the abuse to continue. While nothing can undo the trauma these children endured, the verdict in this case takes a significant step toward justice and accountability."

"Many people worked tirelessly to support these children throughout the investigation and criminal prosecution that culminated in a jury trial," said District Attorney Brian Middleton in the release. "Our sincere thanks to the attorney ad litem for the children, the CASA volunteers and supervisors, and the forensic interviewers and the Criminal Court Advocates at Child Advocates of Fort Bend. All these compassionate and dedicated people helped bring justice to these children and to this community."