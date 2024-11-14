Gerald Goines attorney files motion for new trial, was found guilty following botched Harding Street raid

The attorney for Gerald Goines, the man who was found guilty of murder in the deaths of two people following the botched Harding Street Raid, has filed a motion for a new trial.

According to court documents, "On October 25, 2024, the plaintiffs in the federal civil case about this incident filed a trial exhibits list, disclosing to the public, and thereby to Mr. Goines for the first time, that they are in possession of complainant Dennis Tuttle's cell phone. This phone was withheld from the State and from Mr. Goines, and he has not had an opportunity to examine it."

FULL COVERAGE OF THE HARDING STREET RAID

As FOX 26 has reported, Goines was found guilty in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle during a no-knock warrant in 2019. He was sentenced to 60 years behind bars.

Gerald Goines

The verdict was one for the history books as Goines was the first law enforcement officer in Harris County to be found guilty of murder while on the job.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Attorneys are asking for a new trial within 30 days of his sentence being imposed.

FOX 26 will continue to follow this story and we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.