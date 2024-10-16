Former HPD officers re-indicted on organized criminal activity charges

Several former Houston Police Department officers have been re-indicted on charges in connection with the 2019 Harding Street raid that resulted in the deaths of two civilians.

According to court records, eleven individuals were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and named in documents.

RELATED: Former Houston officer Gerald Goines transferred to prison in Navasota, records show

Those named include recently convicted former HPD officer Gerald Goines, Sgt. Thomas Wood, Oscar Pardo, Nadeem Ashraf, Frank Medina, Clemente Reyna, Griff Maxwell, Steven Bryant, Hodgie Armstrong, Cedell Lovings, and Felipe Gallegos.

Goines was found guilty of felony murder in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle and sentenced to 60 years.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

They are all scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

The investigation into the raid has been ongoing.