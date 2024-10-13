Former Houston officer Gerald Goines transferred to prison in Navasota, records show

Former Houston police detective Gerald Goines was transferred from the Harris County Jail to a TDCJ prison in Navasota, according to online records.

Goines was sentenced to 60 years in prison last week after being found guilty of murder in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

Nicholas and Tuttle were killed during a drug raid in 2019.

Goines, a narcotics officer, lied to obtain the no-knock warrant.

Goines is the first law enforcement officer in Harris County to be convicted of murder while on duty.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Records show the 60-year-old Goines is in Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota, about 30 miles south of College Station.

He will be eligible for parole in September 2054.