A former first lady of the City of Houston and her daughter took the stand for convicted former Houston Police Department Narcotics Officer Gerald Goines.

Mayor Bob Lanier's widow, Elyse Lanier, testified, telling jurors they met Goines in the 90's, and he became "another family member," even living with the Laniers for a while as he helped care for an ailing Mayor Lanier.

Mrs. Lanier described Goines to jurors as "mild mannered. He's like a gentle giant. He has such a good soul."

The Lanier's daughter, Courtney Lanier Sarofim, echoed that, saying he's "an extended family member," who she loves like family and who mentored her son.

"He became a straight A student. He graduated with honors, but for Gerald coming into our lives at that time, that might not have happened," Sarofim testified and she told jurors. "It would really be such a shame if this incident colored a life that was spent helping other people."

Ryan Tuttle, Dennis Tuttle's son, also took the stand, saying, "My dad was very pro-police...I know for a fact he was operating under what he believed was self-defense and protecting his wife and himself."

Goines was convicted of felony murder last week for the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas who were shot to death inside their home in 2019 during a no-knock raid. Goines is being held responsible because he lied to obtain a search warrant of their home.

The trial is now in the punishment phase.