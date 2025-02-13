The Brief Eight Houston Police Department officers had their charges for engaging in organized criminal activity dismissed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. DA Sean Teare said there was insufficient evidence to prove the crimes were committed beyond reasonable doubt. There were 17 charges dismissed against the eight officers.



On Thursday, charges were dismissed against the Houston Police Department officers who were linked to the 2019 Harding Street Raid by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Sean Teare stated 17 charges were dismissed for eight police officers.

Harding Street Raid charges dismissed

The officers were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and named in documents.

What they're saying:

According to Sean Teare, the charges were dropped after a review showed there was insufficient evidence to prove the crimes were committed beyond reasonable doubt.

PREVIOUS: Former HPD officers re-indicted on organized criminal activity charges

He went on to say:

"Nothing about these dismissals changes the fact that the Harding Street raid should have never happened. As the chief law enforcement officer of Harris County, I want people to know that we remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering and addressing corruption wherever it may be found – but we will always be guided by the facts, not politics.

These charges were kept on life-support by the previous District Attorney to generate headlines, damaging the reputations of the officers and the Houston Police Department, and they inevitably fell apart under the weight of the truth. As District Attorney, I am determined to pursue real justice instead of using the lives of innocent public servants to score political points.

These officers and their families have endured four years of hardship, forced to live under a cloud of suspicion and accusations of corruption. Despite the lack of evidence, they were subjected to an investigation designed to wrongfully link them to the very real, heinous crimes committed by Gerald Goines."

Harding Street Raid murder trial

The backstory:

In October 2024, former HPD narcotics officer Gerald Goines was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, who were killed during a no-knock warrant in 2019 on Harding Street.

He was convicted in September 2024 for felony murder after being accused of misleading a judge to get a "no-knock" search warrant after claiming black tar heroin was being sold in the home.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Goines falsely stated a confidential informant had purchased drugs from the couple's residence. However, he later admitted to having no informant and conducting the operation himself.

In the 2019 raid, four officers were shot and survived. Officer Cedell Lovings was left paralyzed.

What they're saying:

Former Harris County District Attorney released a statement saying, "This pattern of dismissing corruption cases without letting a Harris County jury hear the facts is shaping up to be an epic failure in public accountability, courtesy of the new DA, Sean Teare. A Harris County jury sentenced former HPD Officer Gerald Goines to 60 years in prison and a $10k fine for the murders of Dennis Tuttle and Regina Nichols. A grand jury indicted ten of Goines’ fellow narcotics squad members who actually killed the couple during the botched drug raid for related police corruption crimes, all of which were dismissed today."

