Manvel mayor reverses support for Flock cameras, calls for removal

The Brief Manvel Mayor Dan Davis posted on social media sharing he "can no longer support" the use of Flock camera systems. The mayor says he supports police using license plate readers, but he has "significant concerns" with Flock's system as a whole. Flock has recently been met with backlash from people across the country.



A city mayor in Brazoria County says he "can no longer support" the use of Flock camera systems and is calling for them to be removed.

Manvel mayor calls to end Flock camera use

What they're saying:

Manvel Mayor Dan Davis shared two posts on his Facebook page explaining why he's reversing his support for Flock systems.

In Friday's post, Mayor Davis says he supports police having license plate readers to help keep the community safe, but he has "significant concerns" with Flock's system as a whole.

Mayor Davis shared the following in his Friday post: "After reviewing our agreement and researching Flock more closely, I have significant concerns about data use and sharing, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, privacy, the broader network in which these cameras operate, and the additional products Flock offers that leverage data collected through the cameras. I believe we can embrace technology and support law enforcement while still demanding strong safeguards."

That point was repeated in the mayor's Saturday post.

(Photo courtesy of Mayor Dan Davis' Facebook page)

"In 2024, I voted for our Flock agreement based on what was presented to us at the time: a license plate reader system that could help our Police Department identify vehicles of interest such as a missing person or stolen car," Mayor Davis shared Saturday. "Knowing what I know today, I would not vote for the agreement. My concern isn’t with our Police Department or license plate readers. It’s with Flock as a company and the ecosystem it is building."

The Saturday post goes on to mention Flock's Nova feature, stating, "Even if Manvel does not use Nova, other organizations could leverage Manvel’s data for it."

According to Flock, the Nova feature uses information from "Records Management Systems (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), jail systems, License Plate Readers (LPR), Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), and public records."

Mayor Davis also lists conflicting contract language and "documented cybersecurity vulnerabilities" as his concerns.

Flock controversy

Big picture view:

Flock has been used across the country to help find missing seniors, catch car thieves, and provide evidence in high-profile criminal cases.

Despite its successes, more than 50 agencies or jurisdictions have canceled, suspended or rejected a contract or deactivated their cameras since the beginning of the year, according to a tracker maintained by DeFlock , a grassroots group formed to track the use of license plate reader technology and push back against it. Cameras around the country have also been vandalized.

Map: Flock cameras targeted by vandals across US

Abuses have also drawn widespread attention. The Washington Post reported earlier this month finding nearly 50 instances of police officers charged or accused of using the cameras for unauthorized purposes, many for tracking current or former romantic partners or family members.

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Local perspective:

The Houston area has not been spared from the Flock controversy as multiple law enforcement agencies investigate employees who allegedly misused their access to the system.

Former Katy police officer charged with stalking, misuse of official information involving Flock camera

Flock cameras: 3 Harris County deputies have access suspended, Deer Park officer disciplined

Pasadena Police Department releases statement regarding employees involved in Flock camera misuse