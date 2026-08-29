1 killed, 1 detained in Southwest Houston shooting

A person is said to be in police custody following a deadly shooting in Southwest Houston on Saturday.

Southwest Houston shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Beran Drive, near West Orem Drive and Buffalo Speedway.

Police confirmed that one person has died. One person is currently detained.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time, and there are currently no details on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.