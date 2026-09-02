Houston-area school closures, delays Thursday due to Tropical Depression Edouard

Two school districts in Southeast Texas announced a change of plans for Thursday's classes as Tropical Depression Edouard continued through the area.

Houston-area district closures, delays for Sept. 3rd

Goodrich ISD (delayed)

Goodrich ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Please allow extra travel time and stay safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed.

Livingston ISD (closed)

Due to continued power outages and flooding, Livingston ISD will remain closed on Thursday, September 3, 2026.



Some extracurricular activities will continue on Thursday, weather permitting.

Students: Watch for instructions from your coach or advisor.