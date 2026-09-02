Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:35 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:09 PM CDT until THU 12:15 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:38 AM CDT until SUN 6:20 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:35 PM CDT until THU 4:15 AM CDT, Polk County, Liberty County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:47 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:08 PM CDT until THU 12:15 AM CDT, Liberty County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 PM CDT until THU 1:15 AM CDT, Liberty County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Walker County, Brazos County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Houston County, Waller County, Cherokee County

Houston-area school closures, delays Thursday due to Tropical Depression Edouard

By
FOX 26 Houston
Tropical Weather
Published September 2, 2026 8:17 PM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 8:17 PM CDT
Livestream

HOUSTON - Two school districts in Southeast Texas announced a change of plans for Thursday's classes as Tropical Depression Edouard continued through the area.

Houston-area district closures, delays for Sept. 3rd

Goodrich ISD (delayed)

Goodrich ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Please allow extra travel time and stay safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed. 

Livingston ISD (closed)

Due to continued power outages and flooding, Livingston ISD will remain closed on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Some extracurricular activities will continue on Thursday, weather permitting.
Students: Watch for instructions from your coach or advisor.

The Source: Press releases from school districts.

Tropical WeatherTop StoriesEducation