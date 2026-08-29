Suspect wanted by ICE crashes during Houston-area chase, officials say

The Brief An ICE pursuit ended in a crash in northwest Houston Saturday morning, authorities said. Another vehicle flipped after being hit, leaving its occupants with minor injuries; an ICE agent was also hurt. The suspect, who authorities said has a final removal order, ran into nearby woods and remains at large.



Authorities said a car chase involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement ended in a crash in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

ICE-involved Houston chase

What we know:

The crash happened near Fallbrook Drive and Veterans Memorial Drive around 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it was a chase involving ICE and they assisted.

HCSO Maj. Al Blendermann said the driver being chased hit another vehicle, causing that vehicle to flip. The occupants of the flipped vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A passenger in the suspect's vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene, but later went to the hospital, Blendermann said.

Blendermann said the suspect ran from the vehicle and into the woods. Deputies used a K9 to search for the suspect, but the scent was lost, he said.

Suspect was wanted by ICE on final removal order

Dig deeper:

Blendermann said officials in Montgomery County told the sheriff's office about a chase on Interstate 45 heading toward Houston around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Not long after, the crash happened.

Lt. Shannon Bowdoin said the suspect was wanted by ICE because he had a final removal order.

Bowdoin said an ICE agent was also injured during the pursuit after attempting to break the driver-side window of the vehicle at another location. He said the ICE agent cut his arm on the glass.

What we don't know:

ICE has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The suspect's name has not been released. Bowdoin said the suspect was still on the run.