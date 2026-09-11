Man wanted for 2023 Alief shooting

The Brief Alexander Funes-Vasquez is accused of killing Edward Josue Valladarez-Vargas. The victim was found dead at an apartment complex along Bissonnet Street. Tips reported to Crime Stoppers could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.



Houston Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the Alief area almost three years ago.

Houston crime: Suspect wanted for 2023 shooting

What we know:

Police say they're looking for 31-year-old Alexander Funes-Vasquez. He is said to be charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Edward Josue Valladarez-Vargas.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

Valladarez-Vargas was pronounced deceased in October 2023.

Police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Dairy View Lane, near Bissonnet Street and South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers found Valladarez-Vargas lying by some bushes with a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how Funes-Vasquez was identified as a suspect.

There are no details on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Tips reported to Crime Stoppers could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.