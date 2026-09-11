Man wanted for 2023 Alief shooting
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the Alief area almost three years ago.
Houston crime: Suspect wanted for 2023 shooting
What we know:
Police say they're looking for 31-year-old Alexander Funes-Vasquez. He is said to be charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Edward Josue Valladarez-Vargas.
(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
Valladarez-Vargas was pronounced deceased in October 2023.
Police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Dairy View Lane, near Bissonnet Street and South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers found Valladarez-Vargas lying by some bushes with a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Police did not say how Funes-Vasquez was identified as a suspect.
There are no details on what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Tips reported to Crime Stoppers could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: Houston Police