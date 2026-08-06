Sugar Land house fire possibly caused by lightning
SUGAR LAND, Texas - A fire crew was called to a Sugar Land home after a potential lightning strike sparked a flame on Thursday.
Sugar Land house fire
The fire was reported at a home in the New Territory neighborhood, near Highways 69 and 99.
The Sugar Land Fire Department confirmed a report of the fire coming at some time around 3 p.m.
No injuries have been reported. Crews have since left the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it may have been caused by a lightning strike.
The Source: Sugar Land Fire Department