Former Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert dies at 84

The Brief Robert Hebert served as Fort Bend County Judge for 16 years. Hebert was noted for his efforts to conserve the county's history. The interim county judge and another Texas political leader shared their thoughts on Hebert's passing.



Former Fort Bend County Judge Robert "Bob" Hebert has died, according to the interim county judge. He was 84 years old.

Remembering County Judge Bob Hebert

The backstory:

Herbert served as the Fort Bend County Judge from 2003 to 2018, according to Ballotpedia.

A report from My Neighborhood News says Hebert also previously served as President of the Alief ISD School Board, City Manager of Rosenberg, Temporary Receiver for the City of Arcola, and CEO of Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels.

During his time as county judge, Neighborhood News says conserving Fort Bend County history was a priority for Hebert. He "played a pivotal role in supporting the Fort Bend County Historical Commission," and helped preserve the historic Fort Bend County Courthouse in Richmond.

What they're saying:

Interim County Judge Daniel Wong shared a statement sending condolences to Hebert's family and his wife, Pat.

"Judge Hebert dedicated many years of his life to serving the people of Fort Bend County," Wong said. "Throughout his tenure, he helped guide our county during a period of remarkable growth and faced some of the most challenging moments in our community's history with a steadfast commitment to public service."

Congressman Troy Nehls also shared his thoughts on Hebert's passing: