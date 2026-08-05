Mold in Friendswood ISD school postpones school year

The Brief Westwood Elementary remains closed as Friendswood ISD addresses mold found around the campus. The campus' HVAC system allegedly was not effective against moisture in the building. Kinder Camp is also delayed



Friendwood ISD is delaying the start of the school year for Westwood Elementary as the district addresses the "elevated mold levels" found on campus over the summer.

Friendswood ISD: Mold found at elementary school

What we know:

According to a letter from the district, surface mold and "increased moisture" were reported by the Westood campus administration during the summer.

A third-party consultant tested the campus for mold in July, and the results showed "elevated mold levels" in air and surface samples. The district noted that black mold was not detected.

The mold was reportedly tied to the campus' HVAC system. The system allegedly was not effective at managing the moisture in the building, and the moisture from the system itself had spread to parts of the roof deck and portions of the campus.

The district is working to replace the HVAC units at Westwood Elementary and replace the parts of the roof that were impacted.

Officials say a contractor also performed a "comprehensive surface cleaning of the entire building," and the district is working on "enhanced monitoring, maintenance, and operational procedures" for the new HVAC.

Why you should care:

While the district works on these repairs, the start of the school year at Westwood Elementary will be delayed.

The school's Kinder Camp sessions have also been postponed.

What we don't know:

No new date has been set at this time for the campus or Kinder Camp.