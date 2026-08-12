Former Magnolia Police, school district employee accused of child abuse

The Brief Officials say Brandon Muse was arrested in Louisiana for a child sexual abuse case. Muse previously worked with Magnolia Police and Magnolia ISD. Anyone with more information can contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.



A man in Louisiana with ties to Magnolia, Texas, was arrested for a reported child abuse allegation in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

Montgomery County: Man accused of child abuse

What we know:

The Precinct 3 Constable's Office says their detectives received a report from Child Protective Services in May regarding alleged child sexual abuse by 44-year-old Brandon Muse. The victim was said to be 14 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

An investigation reportedly led to authorities finding probable cause to charge Muse. He was reportedly found in Minden, Louisiana, and taken into custody by local law enforcement on Tuesday.

Brandon Muse (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office)

According to Montgomery County authorities, Muse worked as a Magnolia Police officer until January 2020, then as a Magnolia ISD employee from March 2023 to April 2024.

Officials also believe Muse was previously involved with youth groups in Texas and Louisiana.

What we don't know:

There are no other details available regarding the abuse allegations.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Muse can call the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office (281-364-4211) and ask to speak to a detective.