Houston traffic: At least 2 dead after crash on I-10 Katy at Highway 6

The Brief At least two people are dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 Katy Freewsy at Highway 6 Houston Transtar is reporting complete roadway closure.



There is heavy traffic on the Katy Freeway west of Houston after two vehicles crashed early Wednesday morning.

Houston Transtar reports complete roadway closure on I-10 Katy eastbound at Highway 6 due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least two people are dead.

At this time, it is stated the left shoulder, right shoulder, left lane, right lane, and all three center lanes were impacted by the crash.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this as more information is released.