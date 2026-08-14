3 Pasadena ISD students arrested for reported threat against high school

Three students from two Pasadena ISD schools were arrested for a threat that was reportedly made against one of their schools, according to the district.

Pasadena ISD students accused of school threat

What we know:

Pasadena ISD police were reportedly alerted by FBI Houston about an online threat regarding Pasadena Memorial High School.

Three students in total were arrested in connection to the report. According to the district, the students attend Pasadena Memorial and Sam Rayburn High Schools.

The students were said to be charged with Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony offense.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.