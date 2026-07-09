Fort Bend County budget season threatened by intensifying executive leadership dispute

The Brief Fort Bend County is locked in a bitter political and legal battle over whether Interim County Judge Daniel Wong has the lawful authority to remain in office, following a now-dismissed civil lawsuit against former Judge KP George. Judge Wong announced Thursday he is dropping his private civil lawsuit against the County Attorney to focus on defeating her petition to oust him, citing the Texas Constitution's "holdover" rule. Meanwhile, Democratic Commissioner Dexter McCoy is actively boycotting Commissioners Court sessions, arguing Wong’s temporary term officially ended on June 17. The executive stalemate threatens next week's crucial county budget hearings, as the court lacks the legally required four-member quorum to vote on a county tax rate. Wong and McCoy are the exact two candidates facing off on the ballot this November for the permanent county judge seat.



A high-stakes legal and political power struggle over who holds the lawful authority to lead Fort Bend County reached a boiling point Thursday, as competing factions traded public challenges ahead of critical upcoming budget hearings.

The growing crisis has effectively split the county’s leadership down the middle, with Interim County Judge Daniel Wong digging in his heels and a key Democratic commissioner launching an active boycott of regular county government business.

‘I have a duty’

What they're saying:

At a noon press conference on the steps of the Historic Fort Bend County Courthouse, Wong, a Republican, announced he has voluntarily dismissed a private civil lawsuit he filed Monday against the Fort Bend County Attorney's office.

Wong's legal team stated the move was a strategic decision to avoid parallel, competing litigation and instead focus entirely on defeating a separate quo warranto removal petition filed by the County Attorney later that same evening.

"Even if I would like to step down by Texas Constitution on the whole of the rule, I have the responsibility," Wong told reporters. "I have a duty to continue to hold this office... until the court tells me otherwise."

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How Wong became Interim County Judge

The backstory:

The dispute centers on whether Wong's temporary authority expired last month. Wong was appointed to the county's chief executive seat on April 10.

Wong's appointment happened after elected Fort Bend County Judge KP George was suspended because of a civil suit filed by a county resident. The civil lawsuit was dropped and non-suited by the plaintiff on June 17.

County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson subsequently issued an official notice declaring that because the underlying lawsuit had been dismissed, Wong’s temporary authority was instantly terminated. The County Attorney and county Democrats argue that because the underlying civil case has concluded, the legal basis for Wong's interim appointment has been dissolved.

'This is not about politics'

The other side:

Moments before the 1 p.m. Commissioners Court session on Thursday, Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy, a Democrat, released a statement confirming he would not attend the meeting.

McCoy and fellow Democratic Commissioner Grady Prestage have previously broken quorum to protest Wong’s presence at the helm.

"I will not participate in a meeting presided over by someone who has been found not to be legally authorized to serve as County Judge," McCoy said. "This is not about politics. It is about defending the rule of law, protecting the integrity of our institutions, and preserving the public's trust."

In an interview Thursday afternoon, McCoy reiterated that Wong needs to vacate the office until an explicit court order dictates otherwise, warning that the current stalemate is putting county business at risk. Legal experts have cautioned that if the courts eventually find Wong is holding the office unlawfully, votes taken on major contracts under his leadership could face legal challenges.

Wong's outside counsel, Christopher Hilton, pushed back sharply during the noon press conference, accusing the County Attorney of staging a partisan overreach. Hilton claimed the County Attorney’s office previously attempted to lock Wong out of the building, cut his IT accounts, and deactivate his county email before a court had ever ruled on the matter.

Wong’s legal defense relies on the Texas Constitution’s "holdover provision," which mandates that an appointed or elected official must continue performing their duties until a permanent successor is officially qualified and sworn in.

What does this mean for Fort Bend County residents?

Why you should care:

The gridlock carries a strict financial clock for Fort Bend County residents.

The county’s intensive budget hearing season is scheduled to kick off next week, leading up to a mandatory September deadline to adopt next year’s fiscal budget and tax rate.

While the three remaining Republican commissioners can form a simple quorum to pass routine, day-to-day measures, Texas state law explicitly dictates that a county cannot vote on or levy a property tax rate unless at least four members of the Commissioners Court are physically present. If the Democratic commissioners maintain their boycott through September, the county could face a government shutdown and a freeze on department funding.

Wong, McCoy seeking permanent judge seat

Dig deeper:

Adding to the heavy political undertones is an upcoming date on the calendar: Daniel Wong and Dexter McCoy are the exact two candidates facing off against each other on the ballot this November for the permanent County Judge seat.

Both sides state they are prepared to let the state's district courts untangle the legal knot, but until a judge rules on the pending removal petition, the daily operations of Fort Bend County remain in a state of political suspension.