Houston weather: Wet Friday, weekend ahead across the area

The Brief July heat continues Thursday & Friday Rain chances climb Friday Tropical moisture brings a wetter weekend Watching a disturbance in the Gulf



You may want to have an umbrella ready if you're going out and about over the next few days.

Houston weather: Wet weather days possible Friday, this weekend

JULY HEAT CONTINUES

Highs have climbed into the mid 90s today with heat index values reaching the triple digits. A few isolated storms are possible through around sunset. Plan on more heat Friday with temperatures climbing to the middle 90s.

RAIN CHANCES CLIMB

Deeper Gulf moisture starts pushing in Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast. Brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be possible in stronger cells.

WETTER WEEKEND AHEAD

Tropical moisture settles over Southeast Texas this weekend, leading to more widespread showers and storms. Rain chances stay elevated into early next week with pockets of heavy rain possible.

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WATCHING A DISTURBANCE IN THE GULF

Tropical storm or hurricane development is not expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days. However, there is a disturbance, a trough in the western Gulf producing numerous showers and storms. It is disorganized and not expected to develop into a tropical system as it moves north. However, it will bring deep tropical moisture towards the Houston area, which will translate into much higher rain chances over the weekend and early next week.