Live election results: Fort Bend County judge Democratic primary runoff

The Brief Track live election results in the Democratic primary runoff for Fort Bend County judge. Democrats Dexter McCoy and Rachelle Carter are vying to be on the November ballot. The winner will face Republican Daniel Wong on the November ballot.



Results will come in after polls close at 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County voters went to the polls on Tuesday to determine the Democratic candidate for county judge who will be on the ballot in November.

The backstory:

Dexter McCoy and Rachelle Carter faced off in the May 26 runoff after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the March primary.

What's next:

The winner of the May 26 runoff will face Republican Daniel Wong in the November election.

Live election results

Track the election results in this race as they come in.

About the candidates

Democrats

Dexter McCoy currently serves as Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner. The county website says he's a former Fort Bend ISD leader.

Rachelle Carter is an associate judge with Sugar Land Municipal Court and founder of her own law firm in Houston. Her campaign page says she used to be a public school teacher.

Republican

Daniel Wong is a former city council member for Sugar Land. He immigrated to Houston from China, and went on to co-found Tolunay-Wong Engineers. Wong was appointed to serve as county judge in April after KP George was suspended from office.