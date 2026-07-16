Houston ICE shooting: Hundreds attend Lorenzo Salgado's visitation as Harris County DA seeks federal evidence

The Brief Hundreds attended Lorenzo Salgado's visitation: A steady stream of mourners, including Houston Mayor John Whitmire, paid their respects during a four-hour visitation at Great Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale. DA says DHS has not provided key information: Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said the FBI is sharing evidence with his office, but the Department of Homeland Security has not identified the ICE agent involved. Teare vowed to pursue all evidence needed for a thorough investigation. Family and community continue to seek answers: Community members gathered to support Salgado's family, while advocates said they remain strong despite the tragedy. Salgado's brother was unable to attend because he remains detained at an ICE facility in Conroe along with two other passengers from the van.



Hundreds of mourners, community leaders and elected officials gathered Thursday for the visitation of Lorenzo Salgado, the 35-year Houston resident who was fatally shot by an ICE agent. As the community honored Salgado's life, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said his office continues to seek key evidence from federal authorities as multiple investigations remain underway.

Lorenzo Salgado visitation draws mourners as investigation continues

What they're saying:

The 4-hour visitation for Salgado saw a steady stream of people at Great Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale.

The dignitaries in attendance included Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Before the service, FOX 26 spoke to Harris County DA Sean Teare who said local FBI agents were sharing evidence and information with him for his investigation, but that's not the case with DHS. Teare said that federal agency won't give him the name of the ICE agent involved, but the DA vows to get everything needed for a thorough investigation.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating.

"If someone can be held criminally responsible for taking a 35-year resident's life, it doesn't matter who you are, you can't hide behind a badge. We will hold you accountable," said Teare.

Gilbert Moreno was one of many who attended the visitation.

"There are people who care about him that are shocked by this tragedy, that our government's kind of gone astray, and we need to pull it back," Moreno said.

We asked Cesar Espinoza with FIEL Houston how Lorenzo's family was holding up.

"They are increasingly strong. They are also increasingly humble to share this very intimate moment with the community," he said. "It shows you the type of people he raised."

Lorenzo's brother couldn't make the service. He and two other passengers in the van remain at an ICE detention facility in Conroe.