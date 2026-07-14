Man dies after shooting in northeast Harris County, sheriff's office investigating
HOUSTON - A man died after being shot in northeast Harris County on Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Deputies responded to the 700 block of Rolling Creek Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. Authorities said the man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Division detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released the victim's identity or any information about a possible suspect. A motive has also not been disclosed.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.