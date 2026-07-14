Man dies after shooting in northeast Harris County, sheriff's office investigating

The Brief A man died after a shooting Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Rolling Creek Drive, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital. The victim has not been identified, and no suspect or motive has been released as the homicide investigation continues.



A man died after being shot in northeast Harris County on Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Rolling Creek Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. Authorities said the man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Division detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the victim's identity or any information about a possible suspect. A motive has also not been disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.