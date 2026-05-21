The Brief Jennifer Bess Lowery, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, is charged with felony failure to stop and render aid. She's accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Houston on May 14. The crash was caught on video.



Jennifer Lowery, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Houston.

Records show Lowery was charged with felony failure to stop and render aid last week following a crash on May 14.

Jennifer Lowery (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The crash reportedly occurred on Memorial Drive near Birdsall Street.

According to court documents, the driver of a Nissan Altima told police that he was traveling eastbound on Memorial Drive when his vehicle was struck by a car that was in the median.

The driver told police that he moved his vehicle to a safe location, but the other vehicle drove off.

The driver of the Nissan reportedly complained about ringing in his ears, which could suggest serious injury, and he told police that repairs or replacement of his car would cost about $35,000, according to court documents. He wanted to pursue charges.

According to court documents, a witness approached police at the scene and told them that he saw a woman driving a heavily damaged vehicle and saw her park the car a few blocks away.

Police went to the address and saw a vehicle with significant front-end damage parking in the driveway of a home, court documents state. The license plate was allegedly registered to Lowery.

According to court documents, Lowery’s husband came out, identified himself as an attorney, and said his wife was involved in a crash. Police say he told officers that he would provide all the needed information, but he would not allow his wife to provide a statement.

Who is Jennifer Lowery?

The backstory:

Lowery previously served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the region. She was appointed to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas by district judges in April 2022, after holding the position in an interim and acting capacity since February 2021.

She led the office until her successor was sworn in in December 2022.