14-year-old boy hospitalized after being shocked by light pole at SE Houston park

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shocked by an energized light pole at F.M. Law Park along Vasser Road Tuesday night. The Houston Fire Department says the boy went into cardiac arrest and is currently hospitalized. The boy's family tells FOX 26 he is in stable condition and is lucky to be alive.



A 14-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shocked by an energized light pole while playing at a park in southeast Houston Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at F.M. Law Park along Vasser Road.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the teen touched a light pole that was energized, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.

Family members identified the boy as Angel Galeas. His older brother said a Little League baseball coach quickly stepped in and performed CPR before first responders arrived at the scene. Emergency crews continued life-saving efforts before taking Angel to a nearby hospital.

Angel's older brother, Joseph Vasquez, says Angel is currently in stable condition and is lucky to be alive.

Immediately following the accident, the Houston Fire Department said the circuit breaker to the park was shut off and the light pole is not energized right now.

The frightening incident has raised safety concerns among parents who regularly bring their children to the park.

The park is owned and operated by the City of Houston. FOX 26 reached out to the city and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department regarding what steps are being taken to inspect and repair the light pole, but officials have not yet responded.