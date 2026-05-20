Acres Homes residents demand answers after abandoned RV sits for weeks on Victory Drive

The Brief Residents say an abandoned RV has been sitting on Victory Drive in Acres Homes for more than two weeks despite repeated complaints. Neighbors report unhoused individuals and children have been seen entering the RV, raising public safety concerns. FOX 26 reached out to multiple City of Houston departments and HPD for answers.



Residents in Houston’s Acres Homes community say they are frustrated and concerned after an abandoned RV remains on Victory Drive for more than two weeks despite repeated complaints to the City of Houston.

Abandoned RV in Acres Homes frustrating residents

Neighbors say the RV was initially left parked on the street before later being moved into the median area along the roadway.

Residents tell FOX 26 they have contacted the City’s 3-1-1 system numerous times regarding the issue. One resident alone says she submitted approximately 18 complaints, along with several emails sent to multiple city departments, including the Department of Neighborhoods, Solid Waste Department, Houston Police Department, and the District B office.

Community members say the RV has become both a public safety concern and an eyesore for the neighborhood.

Neighbors report unhoused individuals, as well as children, have been seen entering and exiting the RV. Some residents also worry the structure appears unstable and could potentially collapse.

Others say the RV blocks drivers’ visibility along Victory Drive, creating additional roadway safety concerns.

What they're saying:

"It’s getting worse," said concerned resident Brenda Lastrap, who says she has lived in Acres Homes for 74 years.

Lastrap says she has watched the neighborhood grow from dirt roads into the community it is today and believes residents deserve better conditions.

Another resident, Denise Criswell, says illegal dumping has been a longstanding issue in Acres Homes.

Criswell, who says she was born and raised in the area, told FOX 26 she repeatedly contacted 3-1-1 and several city departments, but says she still has not received clear answers regarding when the RV will be removed.

Residents say Houston Parks and Recreation placed fencing around the RV on Tuesday. However, some neighbors say they remain concerned because while barbed wire was installed along the side of the fencing, they say the front area can still be easily accessed.

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 reached out to multiple City of Houston departments seeking clarification about which agency is responsible for removing the RV and whether the city considers the situation an immediate safety hazard.

The issue was ultimately referred to the Houston Police Department, which provided FOX 26 with a statement regarding the situation.

"The City of Houston is aware of the service requests regarding the RV on Victory Drive and has been actively investigating the issue. HPD determined the RV is structurally unsafe and must be partially demolished before a heavy‑duty wrecker can remove it. Parks and Recreation has secured the area, and HPD expects the RV to be removed within the next two weeks. --Houston Police Department"

FOX 26 will continue following this story and provide updates as additional information becomes available.